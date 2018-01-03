Monarch Tasks RSG On Cottage Industries

The Rivers State Government has been charged to consider the development of cottage industries in order to aid in mopping up the army of unemployed youths in the state.

This was the New Year message of HRH Panedom Bandom, Mene Bua Numuu II in Gokana Local Government Area, when he spoke with newsmen in Port Harcourt, Monday.

He said the cottage industries, upon full establishment, would help to address the issue of restiveness among the youths.

Badom reasoned that joblessness was part of the reason why young people were involved in all sorts of criminal activities, nationwide.

On the resumption of work on the Bodo-Bonny Road, he said that some proactive steps must be taken by the Federal Government so as to enable them deliver the project on target.

He suggested the construction of some trains of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) at Bodo and Dere as part of efforts to develop the rural areas.

The Ogoni monarch, also called for the establishment of a sprawling seaport at Bodo/Bomu or Kaa due to its economic importance in the area.

According to him, the development of the entire Ogoni Kingdom was key in this 21st century so as to enable it meet up with the global standard for developed cities in the world.

Badom pointed out that Ogoniland was over ripe for business activities considering the peaceful nature of the area.

Furthermore, he called on private investors, especially real estate operators to urgently investing in the area, and added that their investments would not be regretted.