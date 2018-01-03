Long Queues Reduce At Filling Stations In Rivers

Normalcy is gradually returning at filling stations across the State as the long queues witnessed prior to the New Year celebration is fast fading away at the various filling stations.

The Tide correspondent who went round reported that the long queues have reduced with most filling stations that were closed during the Yuletide are now open but the price per litre of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) known as petrol still far above the approved price of N145 per litre.

The Tide visit to Conoil Filling Station, Refinery Junction Alesa Eleme now sells per litre for N200 as against the approved pump price.

Speaking to The Tide, a motorist who came to buy fuel, Mr. Samuel Chukwu called upon the officials of the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) to enforce strict compliance with the approved pump price.

Chukwu who said he is into transportation explained that buying the petroleum product at such price is too expensive and urged DPR and security agencies to seal filling stations selling above the approved price.

Also speaking to The Tide, the station manager of Total Filling Station, Eleme-Bori Road explained that the station is selling at rate based on directive from his superior officer, but promised that the situation would soon normalize as there is indication of adequate availability of the product in Port Harcourt.

The Tide gathered that many filling stations which closed for business are now selling to customers. Amadi Theophilus said that he is happy that the situation is improving the availability of petroleum products.

He called for strict monitoring of the situation by the relevant agencies to avoid a repetition of the ugly situation.

The NNPC mega stations at Eleme Junction and Lagos Bus Stop have had the queue reduced with the daily availability of petroleum product.

Philip Okparaji