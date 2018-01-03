‘God’ll Establish Rivers For The Best In 2018’

Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike has declared that God will establish Rivers State for the best in 2018.

The State Governor’s wife also stated that the people of the state should look forward to a fruitful and rewarding year.

Speaking after her visit to New Year Babies at the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital and Police Medical Clinic in Port Harcourt last Monday, Justice Nyesom-Wike said 2018 will be a year of jubilation.

The wife of the Rivers State Governor visited Baby Precious Nweke at the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital and Baby Olotoruwa Oluwatosin at the Police Medical Clinic.

She said: “His Excellency, Governor Wike has described the year 2018 as our year of jubilation. Rivers State is going to be jubilant this year. The jubilation will be more than that of last year.

“We are looking forward to a very fruitful year. This is a year that God will establish Rivers State for the best. It will get better in years to come”.

She advised Rivers children to respect their parents, as this is a Biblical commandment that comes with blessings.

“When children obey their parents in the Lord, they will reap the good of the land. They will enjoy God’s blessings. Rivers children should focus on their studies and use their opportunities”, she said.

While urging parents to embrace the education of their children, the Wife of the Rivers State Governor noted that with education, Rivers children will continue to be outstanding.

On the New Year Babies, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike said, she led top government officials and wives of commissioners to show them love.

She further said the New Year Babies were Rivers children despitey the state of origin of their parents.

Mother of Baby Precious Nweke, Mrs Mary Nweke prayed God to bless the Wife of the Rivers State Governor for being a caring mother.

Also speaking, the mother of Baby Oluwatosin, Mrs Oluwatosin Ajisogbon thanked her for extending love to them.