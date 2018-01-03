FERMA’s Controller Mourns Ex-Zonal Coordinator

The Federal Controller (Works) in Lagos State, Mr Godwin Eke has described the death of Mr Oladipo Fagbamila, who died in Lagos last Friday as “devastating” to the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

Our correspondent reports that Fagbamila was a Deputy Director in the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) and the agency’s Zonal Coordinator, South East-1 in Enugu.

He was the immediate-past South West – 2 Zonal Coordinator of FERMA which has its headquarters in Lagos.

Fagbamila, an indigene of Ekiti State, was born in 1964 and graduated from the University of llorin.

He began his engineering career at the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing in 1991 and was seconded to FERMA in 2005.

Our investigation revealed that Fagbamila took ill while spending the Christmas holidays with his family in Lagos.

Eke told our reporter that Fagbamila was a committed, dedicated, hard working and easy going team player, who contributed immensely to road rehabilitation works nationwide.

“He was very competent on the job when he was he South West 2 Zonal Coordinator of FERMA, before his posting to Enugu.

“It was shocking when I got the news of his death this morning.

“His death is devastating to our ministry.