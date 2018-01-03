Expunge Land Use Act From Constitution – Valuer

An estate surveyor and valuer, Pedro Opuene has called for the removal of the Land use Act from the Constitution, saying it is cumbersome.

Opuene who made the call in a chat with The Tide at the weekend, said the removal would help fast-track development of the real estate sector of the economy.

He emphacised that the removal of the land use Act from the constitution would enable stakeholders take a critical review of the Act and come up with business-friendly and easily achievable development goals.

Opuene, also the General Manager, Jide Taiwo and company Limited, faulted the land use Act, saying it was not formulated out of any policy which he said should have been the case.

He further said there was a dire need for the land use Act to be reformed so as to give every land owner irrespective of location, economic power, where the land he holds can be used to access bank facilities.

He used the opportunity to call on governments at the state and the local governments levels to join hands together to raise funds and make it available to young and illiterate rural dwellers to enable them acquire adequate documentations for their land.

Tonye Nria-Dappa