Elders Wade Into Olubadan Chieftaincy Dispute

Ibadan elders have again waded into the crisis rocking the review of Olubadan chieftaincy declaration.

They are working with some Mogajis and Central Council of Ibadan indigenes (CCII) to find a truce between the Olubadan and 21 other Obas as well as other stakeholders in the crisis.

To broker peace, a Truth and Reconciliation Committee (TRC), led by an elder, Dr Lekan Ave has been set up.

A spokesman of the authentic Mogajis in Ibadan, Chief Wale Oladoja told reporters that a meeting of the TRC which Dr Ave convened was ensuring “that the pride and dignity surrounding the Obaship crisis in Ibadan will be amicably resolved within the shortest possible time.

Oladoja said the Reconciliation Committee has Ave as chairman, while President-General of the CCII, Chief Yemi Soladoye, would serve as the coordinator.

The authentic Magajis like Alhaji Abas Oloko (Mogaji Oloko), Chief Abdul,ely Karheem (Mogaji Adanla), Alhaji Moshud Gbolagade (Mogaji Akere), Alhaji Ademola Oladosu (Mogaji Olasomi), are members of the reconciliation committee.

Also listed are; a former military administrator of Lagos State, General Raji Rasaki (rtd), a former Commissioner for Information and CCII Chieftain, Chief Adeboyega Arulogun, Primate Ola Makinde, the Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Danda Makanjuola, Prof Adeola Adeyemi, Chief Leve Adigun, Dr Kunle Oyedele and other eminent elders in Ibadan.

The maiden meeting according to Oladoya was held last Thursday evening at Kakanfo Inn Hotel, in Ibadan had all the aforementioned in attendance.

To sustain the new rapprochement, Oladoja said their camp had agreed to the peace moves in a way that the pride and dignity of the Olubadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji as the paramount traditional ruler in Ibadan would be protected.

He said the meeting was successful because of the presence of respectable and prominent peace loving Ibadan elders in the meeting.

Oladoja thanked Ibadan indigenes for allowing peace to reign.