Delta To Establish Special School, Directorate For PWDs

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa says the state government would create a Directorate for Persons with Disabilities, (PWDs) before the end of this January. Okowa who disclosed this in Asaba at a luncheon organised in honour of PWDs by the State Government, said a special school would be established for the PWDs to acquire entrepreneurial and technical skills.

Saying the directorate would help handle all issues related to them and liaise with MDAs and other stakeholders on entrepreneurial and skill acquisition for PWDs, he said “I am happy that I took the decision to talk and dine with PWDs; I find joy that I made the right decision, and I am pleased with the level of progress you have made as a community, you have grown into an organised community, a lot can be achieved through dialogue, as violence does not pay”.

The governor said “a directorate is what you seek, this will be pronounced through an executive order in January, 2018; we will all work together through the Directorate to see what we can get for your people from other MDAs”, enjoining members of the Joint National Association of Persons With Disabilities, JONAPWDs to always aspire for success in life.

According to him, “disability does not take life away from you, you can be a success story, start little, work harder and you can become entrepreneurs and employ others”, assuring that he would work with the state House of Assembly on the passage of the Bill on the rights of PWDs.

The State Commissioner For Women’s Affairs, Mrs Omatsola Williams said that the luncheon was the first of its kind in the state, enjoining PWDs in the state to be discipline and work with government to improve their lives and be successful in life.