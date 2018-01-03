Completion Of Saakpenwa-Bori Road Excites Stakeholders

Stakeholders and users of the Saakpenwa-Bori Road have expressed delight over the speedy construction of the road by the Rivers State Government.

Some of the motorists and other users of the road who spoke with The Tide, recently said the construction of the road has eased the plight of the people.

A commercial driver, Mr Princewill Neeta, who spoke with The Tide in an interview said vehicular movement on the road is now easier with the speedy construction of the road.

“Before we used to pass through deep gallops which damaged our vehicles and caused delay in our movements, but today we drive with ease through the road to get to our destinations.”

He added that the journey from Port Harcourt to Bori, which takes over two hours when the road was bad now takes about an hour and half.

Another private car owner, Mr Jonah Gabriel, who spoke with The Tide commended the Rivers State Government for constructing the road.

“I am happy over what the governor is doing on the Saakpenwa-Bori road, I want to appeal to the governor, to expedite action on the road and deliver it on specification as assured”.

A traditional ruler, HRH Mene Macdonal Nwiyor also commended the Rivers State Government over its intervention on the road.

He said when the road is completed, it would enhance economic development in Ogoni and its neigbours.