Academy Plans Enlightenment For Female Footballers On Career-Building

Royaltoms International Football Academy (RIFA) of Lagos says it has concluded arrangements to hold its maiden female football talk tagged “A Day with Ayisat Yusuf-Aromire’’ on Sunday.

The academy’s Chairman Royals Olajide, told newsmen in Lagos that Ayisat Yusuf-Aromire would enlighten the event’s participants on how to build a career in football.

Olajide said the event would hold at the Emmanuel Primary School in Ojota, a suburb of Lagos.

Tidesports source gathered that Ayisat Yusuf Aromire is a former Super Falcons player and was part of Nigeria’s squad to the 2004 African Women Championship in South Africa,

She was also at the 2007 FIFA Women’s World Cup in China and the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing, and played for Delta Queens and Rivers Angels football clubs, among others.

On June 6, 2017, the former player was one of six members of a panel who spoke at a conference hosted by Football Against Racism in Europe (FARE) at Berlin in Germany.

“We want to do something different, and that is why we came up with this programme as a way of encouraging and educating young female players on how to build their career.

“We decided to bring Ayisat on board because she has seen it all as a player during her playing days.

“She is currently a coach in Finland and we strongly believe she has a lot to offer to the participants on how to forge ahead in their career,’’ the RIFA chairman said.

Olajide said some other ex-internationals would be involved in the programme, urging participants to take advantage of the event.

He added that the first 40 players to arrive at the venue would get a complete set of jerseys from the former Delta Queens player.