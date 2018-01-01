Work In Unity To Promote Dev, Gov Tells Ekpeyes

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has called on the people of Ekpeye ethnic nationality to work in unity for the peace and development of the area.

He urged the people not to allow politics to divide them, noting that they must develop platforms to enhance the development of their communities.

Speaking at the Uzugbani Ekpeye Conference in Ahoada last Saturday, Wike said that it was time for the Ekpeye people to be relevant in the state.

He said: “Ekpeye Kingdom is a big ethnic group, and you must be relevant in Rivers State. You can only be relevant when you speak in unity.”

The governor noted that once Ekpeye politicians work in unity, they will be able to attract projects for the good of their people.

Wike appreciated the Ekpeye people for the role they played in his emergence as the governor of the state, and promised to keep his own side of the bargain by executing pro-people projects for Ekpeye people.

He announced that the flag off of the reconstruction of the Western Ahoada County Grammar School would hold on January 4, 2018.

The governor was conferred with an Award of Excellence by the Uzugbani Ekpeye at the conference.

Other recipients included Senator Osinakachukwu Ideozu and former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Chibudom Nwuche, amongst others.

Wike urged the awardees to see the honour as a challenge to do more for their people.

In his welcome address, President General of Uzugbani Ekpeye, Dr Ikechukwu Obuzor expressed happiness with the reconciliation of Ekpeye cultural organisations that gave rise to one cultural fiesta.

In his remarks, chairman of the occasion, Eze Friday Eze lauded Wike for his commitment to the development of Ekpeye land.

Also speaking, President of Ekpeye Youth Congress, Ogboda Umeda said that Ekpeye youth had resolved to support the re-election of Wike in 2019 because of his numerous projects in the area.

He assured that Ekpeye youth would mobilise and work hard to ensure the governor got a second term in office.