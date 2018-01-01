Rivers People’ll Enjoy More Democracy Dividends – Banigo

The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo has assured the Rivers people that they will continue to enjoy more dividends of democracy in the year 2018 and the years beyond.

Banigo gave this assurance in her New Year goodwill message to the Rivers people in Government House, Port Harcourt.

According to the deputy governor, ”The Governor Wike-led administration is deeply committed in ensuring that every iota of promise made to the people is fulfilled, while other state governors are struggling to pay workers salaries with the Paris Club refunds, Governor Wike is taking development to all nooks and crannies of Rivers State which is highly commendable.”

Banigo, who thanked Rivers people for standing by the state government during the turbulent period of election litigations, urged them to continue to support the administration in the coming years and prayed the Almighty God to bless the people of Rivers State as we celebrate a brand New Year.