PDP, US Congratulate Liberia’s President-Elect

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) last Saturday congratulated the Liberian President-elect, George Weah on his victory in what it described as “keenly contested Presidential election.’’

A statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mr Kola Ologbondiyan in Abuja, also congratulated all Liberians for a peaceful and successful transition.

The peaceful transition, according to the party, is a testimony that democracy has taken firm roots not only in Liberia but also on the African continent.

“Equally commendable is the commitment of the Liberian National Electoral Commission for its internal reforms that paved the way for a credible election in consonance with the wishes and aspirations of the people.’’

Ologbondiyan said that Nigeria as a leader in the West African Sub-region, especially during the PDP rule, played key role in ensuring the political stability in Liberia.

He said that Nigeria must continue to show direction by ensuring the consolidation of democratic practices and culture both at home and in other countries in the sub-region.

The PDP urged the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to ensure credible elections in 2019, by insulating the commission from external interference.

Ologbondiyan also urged the commission to ensure that it “weeds out all compromised officials’’, who could be used by undemocratic forces to try to subvert the will of the people.

“Finally, we urge Nigerians to join in strengthening our democratic practice through active participation in political education and mobilisation to ensure an enduring electoral process’’.

Meanwhile, the U.S. has congratulated the people of Liberia on the successful conclusion of the presidential run-off election, and President-elect George Weah on his victory.

The White House, in a statement by the Press Secretary, Sarah Sanders Huckabee, described the election as representing “a major milestone for Liberia’s democracy”.

This is Liberia’s first peaceful transfer of power from one democratically elected head of state to another in more than 70 years.

“The United States commends the National Elections Commission for administering an orderly election process.

“We also recognise the important role Liberia’s Supreme Court, political parties, security forces, and civil society organisations played in holding a peaceful and transparent contest.”

The U.S. welcomed the statements by international and domestic observer missions affirming the conduct of the election.

“We also thank Vice President Joseph Boakai for his positive campaign and years of honourable service to Liberia.”

The U.S. said it “is deeply committed to our longstanding relationship with Liberia and its people”.

“We will continue to support the success of this historic democratic transition and the peace and prosperity of Liberia,” the statement read.

Outgoing Preaident Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf would step down in January after two terms in office and would handover to Weah.