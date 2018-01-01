APC Has Bastardised Nigeria’s Economy -Secondus

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has said that the present All Progressives Congress (APC) -led Federal Government has destroyed the economy of Nigeria.

He said that the country was in confusion, as people continue to suffer with continuous scarcity of fuel, high cost of food, with killings all over the country and increasing unemployment situation.

Secondus, who made this known while speaking to aviation correspondents at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Omagwa, on his way to Abuja, last Thursday, lamented that all the promises made by the Buhari government and the APC have not been fulfilled.

“The country is in trouble and in confusion, APC has collapsed, and you can see the suffering of the people. The country is heading in bad direction.

“You know all the promises the APC government made, and I can tell you no single one has been fulfilled, and it is unimaginable that this government has no direction.

“The only platform that can bring back the unity and economic progress in this country is the PDP government, and it is through the PDP that Nigerians will smile again and by the grace of God, the economy will be good again”, he said.

Secondus, however, averred that one thing that the PDP must do when they come again to power is to ensure that the issue of fuel importation is stopped, and that refining will be done locally.

According to him, ‘It is unbelievable that Nigeria, which is the seventh producer of oil in the whole world, will continue to import fuel, which we have the raw material in abundance, and fuel is being sold for N400 per litre.

“One thing we must do when voted into power is that we must ensure that the era of fuel importation is brought to an end in this country.

“This Buhari APC government has totally failed Nigerians, and has plunged the people into hard times. This government is not a responsive government, and the sufferings of the people do not give them concern”, Secondus said.

The PDP boss, therefore, called on the electorate to make good use of their voters card in the coming election, take advantage of the election to vote out the government that does not care about their wellbeing.

Corlins Walter