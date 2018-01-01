2018: Our Expectations

Today, as the world celebrates the dawn of the year 2018, The Tide joins millions of well-meaning people in wishing Nigerians a happy and prosperous New Year.

We do not do this just for our voice to be heard in repetition of the ritualistic platitude echoed at this time of the year. Rather, we do so as an expression of our earnest desire that Nigerians get a better deal than the harsh socio-economic conditions they endured in 2017.

Without mincing words, 2017 was tumultuous for all categories of Nigerians: civil servants, pensioners, business men, traders, unemployed youths and even multinationals operating in the country.

Without mincing words, 2017 was tumultuous for all categories of Nigerians: civil servants, pensioners, business men, traders, unemployed youths and even multinationals operating in the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari himself acknowledged this fact while receiving a delegation of residents of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Christmas homage at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, last week. He described 2017 as “a tumultuous year” for him as a person and “a tough year for Nigeria”, but expressed the hope that 2018 “will be a much more prosperous one”.

This is the hope The Tide shares and the prayer we offer that the Nigerian economy which went into recession and crawled back, with about four million jobs lost only last year, will be stronger on its path to recovery, this year. In tandem with this, we hope for a better budget performance as the less than 20 per cent performance last year could not stem job losses and induce employment.

We hope that this year, the economy will not only fully come out of recession, but its impact will be felt by Nigerians through affordable price level of goods and services, and citizens’ ability to gainfully engage in economic activities. There is no gainsaying the fact that as more citizens are usefully engaged, the lower will be the crime rate in the country.

We acknowledge the gains made in the fight against insurgency in the North East and other civil disturbances that border on the core of our corporate existence as a country. We, however, hope that the monster of Boko Haram will finally be decapitated, the remaining Chibok girls rescued and the salient issues surrounding agitations by Niger Delta militants and Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) addressed in a manner to forestall any resurgence.

This year, we hope that the Federal Government will take a strong initiative to stem the crisis in the petroleum industry, especially as it concerns modular refineries which have capacity to end crude theft and its attendant consequences to the environment.

Even as the Federal Government points to some level of achievements in the agricultural sector last year, it must decisively deal with such menaces as the marauding herdsmen and the horrible state of corollary infrastructure such as roads across the country for the benefits to percolate to the people.

We demand from governments at all levels, more commitment to the business of governance. While we expect the Federal Government to stop the blame game and assume responsibility for giving Nigerians a better lease of life, we do not expect excuses from any state or local government for non-payment of salaries and pensions.

Of course, Nigerians expect a raise in wage of the working class in the country as their current earnings have long ago been swallowed up by the prevailing economic realities. Indeed, this is one area government cannot afford to disappoint the people in order to demonstrate its concern for the welfare and well-being of the citizenry.

Furthermore, this year, the Federal Government needs to demonstrate the effectiveness of its anti-corruption crusade by the results it posts as against mere rhetorics. The government must rise above partisan politics in the prosecution of its war against corruption by ensuring that not just the erring opposition leaders but also all culpable government functionaries, agents and members of the ruling party are brought to book. In the same vein, government needs to come out clean and clear with the recovery of looted funds.

2018 is as well a preparatory year for general elections in 2019 as it is an election year for Osun and Ekiti States. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) should leverage on its commendable achievements in the Anambra guber polls, last year, and ensure a better performance in the governorship elections in the two aforementioned states. Indeed, the electoral body needs to conclude all planning and preparations, and demonstrate its readiness to conduct free, fair and credible general elections, next year.

While The Tide applauds the National Assembly for an above average performance, especially in carrying out its oversight functions, last year, we cannot but urge the legislators to work out better ways of engaging with the executive in order to avoid needless and costly face-offs and grandstanding that often rub off on the image of the government and the welfare of the masses they represent.

The judiciary, on its part, should continue with the house cleaning exercise it began last year, demonstrate itself as truly independent and show beyond doubt that it is the last hope of the common man by dispensing justice without fear, favour or ill will. Nigerians are eager to see that the special courts to try corruption cases see the light of day, as this will give needed impetus to the campaign against corruption.

Being a preparatory year to general elections, we expect to see increased political activities in 2018, but we must caution the opposition against recklessness and warn the ruling party not to give in to the temptation of clamping down on dissenting voices, as well as shun other forms of arbitrary use of power that are capable of plunging the country into some kind of political crisis.

As we advise governments at all levels not to take the patience and understanding of Nigerians for granted in the New Year, we also urge the citizenry to, within the ambit of the law, keep their leaders on their toes. We expect 2018 to be a year when Nigerians are constitutionally more forceful in agitating for dividends of good governance and refusing to settle for crumbs.

The Press, on its part, must be seen to be carrying out its constitutional mandate of holding government accountable to the people in good conscience at all times. Balanced, fair and responsible journalism practice must be the hallmark of media content in order to achieve a harmonious, stable and strong society.

For Nigerians to be happy and prosperous in 2018, they must individually and collectively commit to putting the interest of the nation above any other considerations; the rule of law must be allowed to prevail; justice and equity must form the basis of decision and actions in public service; there must be adequate reward for hard work; while government policies, programmes and actions must be deliberately targeted at meaningfully engaging the teeming workforce.

These and many more are our expectations in 2018.

Once again, we wish all Nigerians a happy and prosperous New Year.