2018: Ekweremadu Assures On Constitution Amendment …As Dogara Tasks Buhari On Policies, Projects

The Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu has assured Nigerians of early conclusion of the ongoing Constitution Amendment exercise to enhance better governance in the country.

Ekweremadu made this known in his New Year message to Nigerians as he noted that the Constitution Alteration Bills currently before the State Houses of Assembly were very critical to the nation’s development and therefore urged the State legislators to uphold national interest and follow their conscience by accelerating all actions on the bills

According to a statement by Ekweremadu signed by his Special Adviser on Media , Uche Anichukwu, among the bills before the state Assemblies are bills capable of instituting saving culture by the government for the rainy day as the bills would ensure compulsory saving of 10% of revenues in the account for at least a five year period without any withdrawal from it.

The statement reads in part “Currently before the State Assemblies are bills for compulsory saving of 10 per cent of revenues paid into the Federation Account and which must not be tampered with for at least five years in order to build a saving culture for rainy days, reduction of the period within which a President or Governor may authorise the withdrawal of monies from the Consolidated Revenue Fund in absence of an Appropriation Act or budget from six to three months, a uniform tenure of three years for local government councils, financial autonomy for State Assemblies as well as abrogation of State Joint State Local Government Account and establishment of a Consolidated State Revenue Fund from which the Assemblies and local governments would directly access their funds.

Ekweremadu also stated that the Bill for the reduction of the age qualification for the post of the President of the federation from 40 years to 35 is also among the bills at the State Assemblies

“Others include a 30-day timeframe from the day of inauguration within which the President or Governor must submit the names of ministerial or commissioner nominees to the National Assembly or State Assemblies along with their proposed portfolios, independent candidacy, reduction of age qualification for the office of the President from 40 years to 35 years, reduction of the age qualification for the offices of House of Representatives and State Assembly from 35 to 25, and setting a timeframe for the determination of pre-election matters, among other critical electoral reforms

“We also transmitted to the State Assemblies bills for the establishment of the office of the Accountant-General of the Federal Government separate from office of the Accountant-General of the Federation as well as amendments to grant financial autonomy to the offices of the Auditor-General of the Federation and Auditor-General of the States by placing them on first-line charge of the Consolidated Revenue funds of the Federation and of the States, respectively”, he said .

Ekweremadu also noted that some of the bills are to cater for proposed amendments on judicial reforms, already passed by the National Assembly,

Meanwhile, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Yakubu Dogara has reiterated the need for the Federal Government to attend to needs that have direct bearing on the lives of Nigerians.

A statement issued yesterday by his Special Adviser on Media and Public Affairs, Mr Turaki Hassan quotes Dogara as saying that “2018 presents an opportunity for stock taking.

“And a strong resolve to sustain the gains of Nigeria’s exit from economic recession.

“Improvement of the economy, security and welfare of Nigerians must remain our priority in the New Year.

“Although employment generation and wealth creation remain priorities of our All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration, it is imperative for us to create more employment opportunities for the youth and women in order to underscore our drive for economic recovery and growth’’.

Dogara added, “we should also endeavour to attend to those needs that have direct bearing on the lives of the people and dire consequences on our nation, as democracy cannot succeed where poverty thrives.

“On our part in the House of Representatives, we will continue to pass laws that will better the lives of Nigerians, create conducive business environment for investments and secure the lives and properties of Nigerians.’’

The speaker, who commended the resilience and determination of Nigerians in the midst of daunting challenges, expressed optimism that better days were ahead.

He urged Nigerians to renew their commitment to sustain the nation’s unity and progress in 2018 and also draw from the lessons of 2017 to strengthen the bonds of unity, solidarity and peace.

Dogara further urged Nigerians to continue to demonstrate love and exhibit compassion toward one another by extending hands of support to the less privileged as well as vulnerable members of the society.

“As a people, we must continue to imbibe the spirit of togetherness and love for one another.

“We must also support government at all levels by contributing our quota in the generation of wealth and alleviation of poverty in the land,” he said.

