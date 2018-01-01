2018: Buratai Talks Tough Against Terrorists, Militants

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen Tukur Buratai says 2018 will be a tough year for members of the Boko Haram terrorist group, militants and other criminals disrupting the peace of the Nigerian nation.

Buratai, who made this known at the 2017 ascension of the Aso Rock Mountain by officers and soldiers of the Guards Brigade, in Abuja, yesterday, said the Nigerian army is battle ready to rout the insurgents out of the country in 2018.

He, therefore, charged officers and soldiers to be on the alert and remain committed in the fight against insurgency ravaging the northeast and militancy in the Niger Delta region.

He said they should be ready to be deployed at the shortest possible notice as the terrorists would no longer have peace.

He said the Nigerian army along other security agencies in the country was ready to protect the territorial integrity of the nation and prevent the terrorists and criminal gangs from carrying out their deadly activities at will.

The Army chief, who commended personnel of the brigade for the mountain climbing which he described as a yearly ritual, said the exercise goes a long way to prove the physical fitness and combat readiness of the officers and soldiers of the brigade and urged them to maintain the standard.

He also assured Nigerians of their protection, and urged them to go about their lawful duties without fear of being molested and attacked even as he promised to improve the standards of living and welfare of personnel.

The COAS, who maintained that it would no longer be business as usual for the terrorists and their cohorts in the New Year, said “2018 is promising for us as we are battle ready to wrestle insurgency across the country.

“And we are also ready for the protection of our territorial integrity with the collaboration of other paramilitary and security agencies.

“The exercise is a testimony that you are physically fit. It is good because of the training. I congratulate you for maintaining the standard,”.

Buratai, who is the first COAS, to climb the Aso Rock Mountain, which is 34, 000 feet above sea level said, the last time he ascended the mountain was in 1996, when he was a Major.

He said “From 1986-1993 I was part of the Guard Brigade. We urged you all to keep high standard of the profession.

“The tradition used to be the 31st of December every year so that the following day would be New Year.

“So for those who didn’t reach the mountain top go and do your cross over tomorrow.

“I am sure today will be rehearsal for you and it won’t be difficult for you ascending the mountain, he said.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen Tukur Buratai has ordered investigation into alleged extortion of motorists by soldiers on the Maiduguri-Gamboru Ngala road in Borno.

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Sani Usman said in a statement, yesterday, that the order followed the complaint by a man, who identified himself as “DanBorno” on his Twitter account.

According to Usman, DanBorno alleged soldiers collected N300,000 from each truck driver to escort the long queue of vehicles on that road.

“The Nigerian Army has noted with great concern an allegation of complacency and extortion against soldiers

“Consequent upon this, the Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen T.Y. Buratai has ordered for immediate investigation over these allegations.

“The Nigerian Army as a professional military institution thrives on discipline, selflessness and dedication to duty and operates within the confines of the laws, Code of Conduct and Rules of Engagement.

“It would not tolerate any act of misdemeanor by any of its personnel.

“Similarly, we encourage members of the public to take advantage of our toll free telephone number 193 to report any observed lapses or allegation against any officer or soldier,” he said.

The army spokesman also called on the members of the public, especially affected individuals in Borno to cooperate and volunteer information to the investigation team.