Volleyball Coach Commends NVBF Efforts In Building New National Teams

The Head Coach of Nigeria’s senior male volleyball team, Japheth Nuhu, commended the Nigeria Volleyball Federation (NVBF) for its efforts in building new teams across different ages.

Nuhu told newsmen in Abuja that the efforts were necessary for the revival of volleyball in the country, considering Nigeria’s poor outing at Egypt.

He said this was important as early preparation was key to the success of many things, especially sports.

“Our recent open screening exercise in Kaduna offered us the opportunity to get talented and young players.

“This crop of players will be used for the replacement of ageing players in the national teams in future,’’ Nuhu said.

The coach then urged the federation not to relent in assembling new teams for national glory.

Tidesports source gathered that Nigeria crashed out of the Federation of International Volleyball (FIVB) Championship of African Volleyball in Egypt.

The continental tournament, which was held from October 22 to October 29 was won by Tunisia for the ninth time and it will now represent Africa at the global level.