UCL, NAPO Plan Daewoo Shutdown …Gives 7-Day Ultimatum

The National Association of Plant Operators of Nigeria (NAPO), an affiliate of the United Labour Congress .UCL, says it will barricade the premises of Daewoo Nigeria Company Limited if the company fails to meet up with the demand on the payment of severance benefits to over 200′ of its members that were laid off in 2016 by the company at the expiration of the seven days final notice.

This was the outcome of a joint meeting between the state working committee of UCL and NAPO held at the state secretariat of NAPO in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Addressing journalists at the end of the meeting, the acting national President of NAPO, Comrade Benstowe Harold said the union had written two letters to Daewoo for amicable resolution of the matter that the company had not shown any positive efforts in resolving the matter.

Harold disclosed that for over five months the umbrella body of their union wrote the first letter to the union, adding that the last letter was served Daewoo on 18th December 2017 which will expire tomorrow.

He averred that the Union would mobilise her members including all UCL affiliates in the state to shutdown all operations at the company, adding that over two hundred of their members who worked for Daewoo to built the fertizer plant at Indorama Eleme Petrochemical project were illegally terminated and the company refused to pay their severance benefits according to redundancy law as enshrined in labour law.

According to him, the organised labour will stop at nothing until all the benefits of these workers are fully paid, adding that all the relevant security agencies have been notified about the up-coming picketing of the company.

Also speaking, the state chairman of NAPO, Comrade Mbaise Monday, disclosed that most of the workers had died as a result of frustration and hunger, adding that foreign companies are maltreating Nigerian workers as slaves.

He assured of total shutdown of the company during the action.