PH Residents Bemoan Long Queues At Banks

Residents of Port Harcourt and its environs have lamented their inabilities to withdraw money from Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) at the various banks in the city to meet up their economic needs.

Some of the residents who spoke with The Tide, during a random visit to the various banks in Port Harcourt, expressed dissatisfaction over the difficulties they faced while trying to withdraw money at the banks.

A customer, Mrs Patricia Onusaka, who spoke with The Tide described the situation as “pathetic” and bemoaned the difficulties to which the teeming customers are subjected to. “I came to this place, (bank) as early as 7am, only to be told that there is no money, I have visited several other banks and same response is what I got, it is quite regrettable that people have to suffer to access their own money, people are suffering, something has to be done”.

Another customer who spoke with The Tide, Mr Ntune Beke, said the situation had affected his family as he cannot withdraw money from the bank as a result of the long queues.

“I have tried on several occasions to withdraw cash at the bank, only to be frustrated by long queues and excuses of insufficient funds. It is regrettable that people are being treated like this during this period of celebration, everything is made difficult for the people: there is fuel scarcity, transport fare is on the increase and people cannot travel or move around with ease, this is quite regrettable”.

A visit round the city of Port Harcourt and its envions revealed long queues of people at the various banks, as people struggle to withdraw cash from the ATMs.

Taneh Beemene