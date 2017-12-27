Pele Comments On African Teams

Brazilian legend Pele has commented on African teams’ hopes for the upcoming World Cup, arguing that the continent’s representatives have not capitalised fully on the talent they produce.

The three-time World Cup winner, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, famously declared many years ago that an African team would win the World Cup before the end of the 20th century.

The 2018 World Cup will be the fifth edition of the tournament since the turn of the century and we’re still waiting for an African side to reach the final four, let alone claim the trophy.

“I said so, because it’s amazing how many talented Africans are playing around the world, but when the time comes for national teams, then problems begin. ‘’

“It’s hard to say why so, because there is no special reason for that.

“Africans play leading roles in all positions, with the exception of goalkeepers. And the teams do not show themselves that way,”Pele told our source.

Nigeria, Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia and Senegal will represent the continent at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.