NSE Boss To Appraise Market Performance, January …As Trading Resumes Today

The Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), Mr Oscar Onyema, will on January 16, 2018 make a presentation on the floor of the exchange.

According to a release, made available to The Tide, Monday the CEO’s presentation would appraise the 2017 market performance at the floor of the NSE.

Onyema would also give a prognosis for the market in 2018 to prepare the minds of investors of the possible expectations of the 2018 market.

According to the release, the two faced presentation, “2017 market recap/2018 outlook”, would also afford the CEO the opportunity to intimate capital market stakeholders with the plans to re-position the Nigerian market for better performance in 2018.

The presentation is expected to take place at the 20th floor, NSE Event Centre by 10 am.

Meanwhile, the exchange will resume operations today at the floor of the house after two days public holidays that affected the market.

The Federal Government declared Monday 25th and Tuesday 26th December 2017 as public holidays to mark the Christmas and Boxing Day celebrations.