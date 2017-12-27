NANS Mobilises Members For 2018 Appropriation Bill

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has hinted that it is mobilising millions of members to occupy both chambers of the National Assembly over Energising Education Programme (EEP) in 2018 Appropriation Bill.

EEP is a programme designed by the Federal Ministry of Power, Works and Housing to ensure 24hours, seven-day a week supply of electricity to tertiary institutions in Nigeria and their environs.

The programme, which is funded by the World Bank in collaboration with the Federal Government, would ensure alternative, renewable and cleaner energy.

National President of NANS, Comrade Kadiri Aruna, said this in a statement he signed and issued in Enugu on Sunday.

According to him, due to the constant engagement of leadership of NANS with the Federal Government on averting some incidents leading to increase in tuition fees, the Federal Government graciously introduced the EEP in the 2018 Appropriation Bill.

“Curiously the information at the disposal of the leadership of NANS is that some powerful unpatriotic cabal is set to sabotage the programme under the spurious claim that their constituencies have no electricity and as such, tertiary institutions of learning should not have.

“Our question is: are these tertiary institutions situated in Cameroun, Niger, Chad or Benin Republic?

“The truth is that they are demanding the contract for the job or a truncation of the programme,’’ he said.

According to him, it is inconceivable that any group of Nigerians, especially legislators can for any reason vow to truncate this programme simply because their business interest is not served.

“Consequently, NANS shall be occupying the National Assembly on her resumption in January.

“NANS will remain there until the students and Nigerians, especially parents who bear the burden of school fees and other problems associated with service delivery to their children and wards receive the assurance of the National Assembly that this timely intervention called EEP is not truncated.’’ he said.

The national president noted that leadership of Nigerian students cannot stand aside and look; “enough is enough, for this sabotage of our national aspirations as students’’.

He noted the EEP programme would solve the problem of the increment in school fees in tertiary institutions and “provides 24/7 electricity supply to tertiary institutions and university teaching hospitals as well’’.