Justice Nyesom-Wike Visits Christmas Babies, Prays For Them

Wife of the Rivers State Governor, Justice Eberechi Suzzette Nyesom-Wike has stated that God will do wonderful things for the state through the 2017 Christmas babies.

She also called on Rivers people to pray for the leaders of the state as a way of showing them love.

Speaking during her visit to Christmas babies at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital and the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital last Monday, Justice Nyesom-Wike urged the privileged class to use the season to assist the less privileged.

She thanked God for the birth of Baby Promise, Baby Tambari Numopre and Baby Divine at the Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital and the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital.

Justice Suzzette Nyesom-Wike who noted that the fact that the Christmas babies were born into the families of Rivers people, signify greater days ahead for the state.

She said that the birth of the babies reminds the people of the birth of Jesus Christ, noting that the visit was to felicitate with the parents of the babies and also support them.

She said: “We are really amazed because in the two hospitals we went to, the first and second children were born after 12.00am this morning. They were born into Ogoni families. So all four Christmas babies are all Rivers children and are Ogonis. So we thank God for that. It is a blessing and it tells us that wonderful things are going to happen in Rivers State.

”Christmas stands for the remembrance of the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ, which is characterised by love and affection. So we are here to show love as part of the 2017 Christmas celebration.

”The essence of Christmas is love. So I urge all residents of the state to pray for the leadership and the sustenance of peace in the state”, she said.

The Medical Director of Braithwaite Memorial Specialist Hospital, Dr. Paul Kua and Acting Chief Medical Director of the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital, Dr. Charles Tobin-West thanked the Wife of the Rivers State Governor for always investing in the welfare of the less privileged.

Also speaking, the mothers of the Christmas babies, Mrs. Eebu Promise and Mrs. Elizabeth Promise expressed joy for the visit and gifts showered on them by the First Lady.

Baby Promise who weighed 3.5kilogrammes was born at 1.59am while Baby Divine was born at 4.40am and weighed 2.5kilogrammes.

Highpoint of the visit of the Wife of the Rivers State Governor to the hospitals was the distribution of gifts and cash to all mothers in the maternity ward.

She also led special prayers for the mothers of the babies.

She was accompanied on the visit by her children and wives of commissioners.