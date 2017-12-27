Group Wants Special Economic Policy For Persons With Disabilities

The Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities, has advocated for a special economic policy that would enhance the living standards of persons with physical disabilities.

The newly elected president of the association in Rivers State, Comrade Prince Gbarato disclosed this while speaking with The Tide is an interview in Port Harcourt, yesterday.

Comrade Gbarato pointed out that the absence of an inclusive policy to address the yearnings and peculiar concerns of people with physical disabilities, has made them victims of discriminations and other forms of abuse in the society.

He said government at all levels should make it mandatory for the creation of special economic programmes to engage people with physical disabilities in productive economic ventures.

Comrade Gbarato, also called on multinational organisations operating in Rivers State and other special agencies to alleviate the plights of people living with physical disabilities, by providing special intervention funds for their welfare and development.

According to him, “such interventionist policies should be made a critical component of their corporate social responsibilities.

He also called for more employment opportunities for persons with physical disabilities, noting that most of the members of the organisation were well qualified academically, but suffer discrimination in employment opportunities.

He promised to project the association to greater heights by working towards the actualisation of its objectives.

Taneh Beemene