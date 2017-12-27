EPA Sets Up Dev Committees

Egi people’s Assembly (EPA) has inaugurated committees to handle the development of the clan.

The committees are on project monitoring, legal, NDDC, LGA and Government projects sited in the area. Other committees are Egi Master Plan, Implementation of Agreements reached with multi nationals such as Agip oil which had not contributed anything to the development of the clan, but were busy tapping its resources.

All the committees which have been handed terms of references are to report directly to the National Executive of EPA, on their findings and solutions.

Addressing them after inauguration during a stakeholders meeting held in Port Harcourt, the president general of the apex Egi socio- cultural body, Apostle Magnus Ekemêlé urged the committees to regard their selection among so many others in the clan as an opportunity to serve. He said their nominations to serve in the different committees were not because they were the best, but based on their satisfactory performances pointing out that failure to deliver would cause adverse effects on the land of Egi.

“We are late beginners in the quest for general development, therefore your task is enormous but surmountable”. Appostle Elemele, who reviewed the security situation in Egi, assured the people a gradual return of peace. You can now go home without molestation, adding that the boys who had volunteered to do the security works should be encouraged either in cash or kind by wealthy indigenes.

Responding on behalf of his committee, Elder Nonye Nwokomah thanked the NEC for the opportunity provided for him and his members to serve the Egi clan.