Disco Boss Moves Against Vandalism, Energy Theft

The new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC), Mr Adeoye Fadeyibi, has pledged to step up the fight against vandalism and energy theft in its network.

Fadeyibi stated this in an interview with newsmen in Lagos.

According to the managing director, “ It is a thing of big concern that whilst we toil day and night to continuously improve on our operations and services, some unpatriotic individuals are engaging in the condemnable act of energy theft and meter by-pass.

“Our advice to such people is straightforward and simple.

“Change your ways or get disgraced or we will explore all legal options, including prosecution and naming and shaming in the media, to bring such saboteurs of our efforts to book.

“Let it be known that though the leadership of the Eko Disco has changed, the business, the market and our products remain the same, just like our goals,’’ he said.

Fadeyibi said that he would ensure that the right people are put in the right roles and equipped with the right tools, in order for the company to effectively meet the expectations of its customers.

“No business thrives when key players work without clear-cut direction about their destination.

“This is why we must set standards for all functions and roles, so we can know how we are faring in the realisation of our set goals.

“Our goal is to create more and more inclusive leaders and individuals that go above and beyond towards the realisation of our corporate goals.

“For business profitability to be attained, we must plan together, move together and succeed together,’’ he said.

The EKEDC boss promised to ensure regular supply of electricity in its operational territory.

“I will work to ensure we achieve low level of Aggregate Technical & Commercial (AT&C) losses”, he added.

The new managing director succeeded Mr Oladele Amoda, the pioneer chief executive of EKEDC who retired last week.