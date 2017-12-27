Deduction From Members Salaries Constitutional – RATTAWU

National Secretary-General, Radio Television Theatre and Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU), Mr Akpausoh Akpausoh says the recent increase in the union’s dues deducted monthly from members’ salaries is in accordance with the union’s constitution.

Akpausoh in a telephone interview with the The Tide source yesterday in Abuja said that the constitution stipulates that a member should be charged three kobo per naira.

“There are no complaints, it is not an issue. Deduction is constitutional and we cannot operate outside the constitution.

“The constitution says three kobo per naira, and that was what we did, because when we came on board we discovered that members were not paying the required rate.

“Some were even paying less than one per cent,’’ he explained.

He said that there was a circular issued to all members to that effect through their zones and chapters, but they were not doing the needful.

“So the leadership will try as much as possible to normalise it,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, the newsmen Chapter of RATTAWU has expressed dissatisfaction with the arbitrary deductions of union dues from their salaries.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Mr Femi Joseph, Assistant Chief Accountant, NAN Headquarters said that in August, the National President affected 285 per cent above lawful deductions from members’ salaries.

“The National President of RATTAWU in Aug. 2017 effected 285 per cent above lawful deductions from members. We reported to our local president who called him, and we were promised a refund.

“To our surprise, the same level of injustice was melted on us in November, as he went ahead again to effect the illegal deductions.