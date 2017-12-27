Cleric Urges Wealthy Nigerians To Assist The Poor

The Archbishop of Enugu Arch-Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Most Rev. Emmanuel Chukwuma has called on wealthy Nigerians to assist the poor to get them out of poverty.

Chukwuma gave the advice on Monday in his Christmas Homily at the Chapel of Light, Archbishop’s Court, Independent Layout, Enugu.

The cleric, whose sermon based was on the theme: “Inclusive National Growth’’, said that if Nigerians imbibed the lessons of Christmas, the world would be a better place as everyone would be carried along in growth and development.

“The only way we can attain inclusive national growth is by having the spirit of sacrifice and sharing with one another irrespective of religious and ethnic differences.

“Christ came to the world for the sake of the whole of mankind. He also died for the whole of mankind; so everything we do must be all encompassing and must accommodate all.

“So today, you must show the love of Christ by impacting positively in that poor man or woman around you and ensuring that you teach him or her how to fish for the person to be able to stand firmly economically,’’ he said.

The archbishop also urged leaders in the country not to be self-centered, but reflect on the exemplary leadership of Christ which is anchored on selflessness and charity.

“Leaders must turn from darkness to light, from negativity to positivity and focus on how to do better things for the common good of the generality of the people.

“Also, the Church must be caring Church. Christ said that a shepherd (a pastor) should feed my sheep and not feed on my sheep,’’ he said.

He advised the wealthy, especially petroleum filing station owners, to take it easy and shun excessive gain.

“What they are doing is putting more pains on the already suffering masses of this country.

“It is the poor that bears the brunt of this man-made hike in petrol pump price,’’ he said.