Yuletide: Cleric Tasks Motorists On Safe Driving

The Bayelsa State Pastor of Gateway International Church, Pastor Emmanuel Brown has urged motorists to imbibe the culture of safe driving during the Christmas and New Year period.

Our correspondent reports that the pastor gave the advice in his sermon entitled: “The Children of God will End Well this year” in Yenagoa.

According to him, motorists will endanger their lives and others if they take alcohol and drive.

“If you must drink, do not drive and if you must drive, do not drink, for it is dangerous to you and your passengers,” he advised.

Taking his lesson from the Bible, he said the children of God must end well, even in the present condition of Nigeria, for God would not allow his people to go hungry or begging, from next year.

“Coping with this present economic situation is costly but it pays at the end, we must avoid hanging out with ungodly people and flee from all kinds of sin as to make heaven at last.

“Righteousness is profitable to the human endeavours, our bodies, businesses, mansion, wealth, children, even the generations unborn and our nation at large; it is God’s commandment to man.

“Our leaders at all levels must embrace righteousness which every believer must practise and hate what is evil, for righteousness exalts a nation, but sin is a reproach to any one,” he said.

The cleric, therefore, urged Christians to purge themselves with the blood of Jesus Christ, in addition to engaging in scheduled prayers, resisting every temptation and embracing the peace of the lord.