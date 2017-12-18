Safeguard Environment For Sustainable Development – Group

President, Society for the

Promotion of People’s Rights, has Mr Williams Osaze appealed to members of the public to protect the environment for sustainable development.

Osaze who made the appeal in an interview with newsmen in Abuja, said preserving Nigeria’s environment was a collective responsibility.

“Therefore, resources can be used in a manner that they do excessive harm to the environment.

“Nigerians should work in oneness to tackle environmental challenges; nobody is immune to any negative impact of environmental violation.

“The efforts will ensure cleaner environment for our own survival and sustainable development; whatever we give the environment is what is given to us.

“The condition of the environment is increasingly affecting human health.

“If the environment is filthy, it will affect us; everything centres on the environment; when environmental health is not in a good condition, humans, animals and plants health are in danger.

Osaze said that one of the ways to protect the environmental health was to avoid waste burning around residential areas.

He said that such attitude was illegal as it releases mould spores, soot and other contaminants that could aggravate allergy, leading to respiratory problems.

The president said that planting of tree should be made cumpulsore adding that trees absorbed carbon dioxide and cutting of trees without replacement lead to global warming.

Osaze said that everyone had the right to a safe and healthy environment.

“The quality of our environment affects all of us no matter where we live. The environment is our home. If it is not healthy, we will not be healthy either.