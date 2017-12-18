RSG Set To Pay Retirees’ Pension

In line with his administration’s commitment to end retirees’ sufferings, the Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has approved immediate enrolment of additional 1,887 retirees into the monthly pension template of the government.

This directive comes after the successful completion of the retirees’ biometric capturing exercise, recently.

The additional number now brings the total number of retirees under the payment of the state government to 14,106.

The Chairman of the Rivers State Pension Board, Dr Zacheus Adangor disclosed this while briefing journalists in his office in Port Harcourt, over the weekend.

He stated that the gesture was in line with the state government’s determination to ensure that retirees in the state get their pension payments without much hassles.

The chairman assured the retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme that the state chief executive appreciates their plight, and was very passionate about resolving all pending pension matters in the state.

He assured that in no distant time, all issues militating against the scheme would be resolved to pave way for its successful implementation.