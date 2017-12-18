NIPOST Takes Over Financial Transactions At PH Trade Fair

Absence of financial institutions at the ongoing 13th Port Harcourt International Trade Fair has forced the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) to take over the business of facilitating payments for transactions at the event.

NIPOST’s Postal Manager, Port Harcourt District, Mrs Funmilago Esiri disclosed this in an interview with newsmen last week in Port Harcourt.

She said that the commission had to wade in so that it could offer financial assistance to customers at the Trade Fair.

Esiri noted that NIPOST was interested in the trade fair project and could not watch it fail due to lack of financial help.

According to her, the agency provided Point of Sale (POS) service to enable customers meet up with their payments.

The postal manager also said that NIPOST was at the Trade Fair to bring its services closer to the people and ease business processes.

In his reaction, the Zonal Manager Benin Zone NIPOST, Mr Abubakar Usman, explained that they came to interface with customers as to enable them proffer solutions to some nagging issues.

He said that the feedback so far gotten from the people would make room for quick improvement in its business pattern.

On the issue of selling part of the commission as remoured in recent times, he said such was only a policy decision.

Usman revealed that what was going on in the agency was commercialisation that would enable it meet up with best international practice of doing business.

Though he rated the organisation of the Trade Fair high, but lamented that the area was greeted with low patronage, due to high cost of products.

The Tide gathered that most of the items at the Trade Fair are up to 60 per cent price in the regular market.

The Fair opened on December 8 and is expected to end on December 20, 2017.