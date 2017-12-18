Naval War College Graduates Course Participants

The Naval War College, Nigeria (NWCN), Ubima in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State has graduated 15 participants of Course 1/2017 drawn from Nigerian Navy, Air Force and the Army.

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS),Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin, who was the Special Guest of Honour during the graduation ceremony that was held at the NWCN Central Lecture Hall last Friday, said that the peaceful exploitation of natural resources and the safe use of the maritime domain were continually inundated by a litany of maritime threats.

He said that the waters of Nigeria, as it was with the whole expanse of the Gulf of Guinea, for which Nigeria was an integral part of, had been acknowledged internationally as an area of high maritime security risks.

“Invariably, the nation’s fortune could be undermined in the spheres of economic, national security and national prestige by these threats.

“Expectedly, the country, like any other, cannot feel complacent to put up with such unpleasant situation, “ he said.

According to Olonisakin, the nation, therefore, expected that the Nigerian Navy (NN) as the lead maritime security agency, should exert the required pressure to establish acceptable standard of maritime governance in collaboration with local and international stakeholders.

“In appreciation of the needs of NN to deliver on the national mandate, the Federal Government has committed enormous investment, though short of the evaluated requirements, to maintain a reasonably virile Navy.

“These have been possible through the provision of scarce resources for fleet capitalisation, operating logistics, training and training support.

“Huge resources have also been committed to provide maintenance facilities, operational support infrastructure and improve personnel welfare,” he said.