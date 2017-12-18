Monarch Wants Wike To Anchor Projects On God

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has been advised to continue to base his plans and projects on God for more achievements.

The Chairman, Association of Christian Traditional Rulers of Nigeria (AOCRON), Rivers State branch, His Majesty, King Kaleh Obunge, Oda Abuan I of Abua Kingdom said this during the association’s maiden meeting last Thursday in Port Harcourt.

He urged the Governor not to relent in his efforts to move the state forward no matter the level of distraction.

Obunge was of the view that anyone who anchored on God would never be disappointed, so far as he or she is rooted in spirit. He further explained that the aim of the payer meeting was to ask for God’s favour upon the government and people of the state.

Also speaking, the Coordinator of the group, Pastor Godwin Ushie, said the gathering was to sensitise traditional rulers and take them deeper into what the association stand now, adding that gone are the days when traditional rulers had less relationship with God as only God’s spirit can bring peace to a nation.

Ushie expressed regrets that some traditional stools are now politicized, which according to him, ought not to be and described as mundane, the acts of libation and idolatry by royal father.

Earlier, the organizing sectary of the group, His Majesty, King (Dr) Leslie N. Eke, Eze Oha Evo III said the organization monarchs on the need to anchor on God, he also prayed God to give the state governor the wisdom to pilot the affairs of the state.

By: King Onunwor & Huoma Ojum.