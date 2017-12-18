Foundation Awards Scholarship To Two Students

The Adikibi Scholarship Foundation (POTAF), a non-profit organisation last Thursday, awarded scholarship to two students studying in some selected higher institutions across the country as part of programme to mark the one year anniversary of the foundation which was established as a legal entity in 2015.

The aim of the foundation according to a statment is to contribute to the progress of humanity through the encouragement of educational pursuit, by awarding scholarship to brilliant and deserving children from poor/deprived background to study in institutions of higher learning across the country.

The programme which took place at Kalio-Ama play ground in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State, as stated in the statement attracted scholars, educationists and students across the state.

Speaking at the occasion, the state Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Tonye Briggs lauded Prof Owen Tam Adikibi for instituting the foundation to assist indigent students in the country adding that his contributions to the development of education in the state were enormous. Represented by the Director, Research, Planning and Statistics in the Ministry, Mrs Ebietoye Ibim called on other men and women of goodwill in the society to emulate Adikibi and contribute in the development of education in the state and the country at large.

Also speaking, the founder of the Adikibi scholarship foundation, Prof Owen Tam Adikibi said the fundamental aim of the foundation was to contribute to the progress of humanity through the encouragement of education pursuits.

“I got the history when I was in school, I dreamt of having a foundation, because I did enjoy many scholarship during primary, secondary school and university.

because I was very lucky so the best way for me is to give back to the society what the society gave me”, he added.

The two lucky students who received the scholarship award were Mieabi Douge Felix, a Medicine and Surgery Student of University of Port Harcourt and Tamunoibiomie Samuel, a Law Student, Rivers State University.

Speaking to journalists, Mr Mieabi Douye Felix expressed gratitude to God for the scholarship.

In the same view, Miss Tamunaibiomie Samuel thanked Chauked the foundation for the honour and promised to work hard in order to make the foundation proud.

By: Akujobi Amadi & Kiadum F. Edookor.