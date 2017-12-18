Nigeria’s national under-17 women football team, the Flamingoes, at the weekend scraped through to the final round of the African qualification series for the 6th FIFA Under-17 Women’s World Cup.
They qualified on the away goal rule after drawing 1-1 with Ethiopia on aggregate, following a goalless draw in the second leg tie in Benin.
The Nigerian side had drawn 1-1 in Addis Ababa in the first leg a fortnight earlier, but they were downright disappointing in the second leg at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium.
The Flamingoes are now up against the Cameroon U17 girls in seven weeks’ time in the final round of the qualifiers.
Flamingoes Through To Final Round Qualifiers
