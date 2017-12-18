Expert Decries High Cost Of Infertility Treatment

A medical practitioner in Port Harcourt, Dr. Ugochinyere Akudinobi has revealed that one out of four couples are challenged by in fertility even as studies also reveal that most infertile couples could be treated.

Speaking with The Tide in Port Harcourt in an interview, Akudinobi maintained that across the world, Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) such as In-vitro Fertilisation (IVF) are known to offer one of the best treatment options in boosting patients chances of conception. According to her, the relatively high cost of ART, particularly IVF and other treatment modes, is often a hinderance, hence, the desire for low cost IVF cycles in Nigeria.

“Infertility is already a frustrating and emotionally drawing condition as many couples see the in-ability to have a child as a failure on their part.

This unfortunate feeling is reinforced, especially among the low and middle lass.Akudinobi said the high cost of treatment is attributable to the high cost of equipment, consumables and personnel needed for qualitative medical care. She opined that given the economic situation in Nigeria and the emotional needs of couples battling infertility, hospital should do all they could to reduce the burden of affected couples.

By: Bethel Sam Toby.