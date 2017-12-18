Ex-Lawmakers Endorse Wike For Second Term

A forum of Rivers State ex- legislators has endorsed Governor Nyesom Wike for a second term in office.

The forum has as members former Senators, members of the House of Representatives and those of the Rivers State House of Assembly from the first Republic to date.Over 25 persons participated in the solidarity visit to the governor last Friday, while others attended a valedictory service in honour of their late colleague, Andrew Miller who represented Opobo/Nkoro constituency in the 7th Rivers Assembly.It was not clear whether former legislators who are now members of the opposition APC in the state, joined in the visit to the governor.

The leader of the forum, Senator Adawari Pepple who endorsed Governor Wike for a second term during the visit said members have also passed a vote of confidence on the governor.Sen. Pepple said the forum endorsed the governor for a second term based on the massive infrastructural development being witnessed by the people of the State.

“We are convinced by the governor’s excellent performance and so he should continue to lead Rivers State beyond 2019,’’ he added.

“Therefore, as a forum, we call on the governor to present himself to contest the 2019 governorship election. We believe that the Rivers State governor deserves a second term,” the Senator said.Sen.

Pepple lauded the efforts of Wike in ensuring that Prince Uche Secondus emerged as the PDP National Chairman.Responding, Governor Nyesom Wike said his administration would continue to deliver development projects to every community in the State, irrespective of political affiliation.The governor stated that t

he mandate given him by the people was an opportunity to serve them, adding that he would at all times place the people’s interest as priority in the scheme of things.

“We will never play politics with infrastructure. At present, we have ongoing projects in 22 out of the 23 Local Government areas. The remaining local government areas will witness projects implementation by early next year,” he said.