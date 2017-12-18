Educationist Urges IOCs To Promote Reading Culture

As part of measures to promote reading culture in the society, an educationist, Mr Austine Nwaeze has called on International Oil Companies (IOCS) and other multinationals operating in the Niger Delta to play active roles.

Nwaeze, who is the founder of the Garden City Library disclosed this while speaking in an interview with The Tide at the weekend.

He said the decline in the reading culture among the youth was as a result of non involvement of critical stakeholders in the provision of educational aids and development of libraries. He called on the IOCs to invest in library development in Rivers State and Niger Delta as part of their corporate social responsibilities.

“It is regrettable that reading culture is on a fast lane of decline; most public libraries today are empty. This is a disincentive to the reading culture. The issue is, however, pathetic because without proper acquisition of knowledge through reading, the future of our youth is compromised”.

He said the vision of the Garden City Library is to groom children to embrace the reading culture noting that it is easier to capture the interest of children than that of adults who are already distracted by social exigencies.

He solicited support from the government of Rivers State, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) and other corporate organisations in the provision of vehicles and other logistics to carry out mobile library activities to the rural areas of the state.