Customs Seeks Stronger Collaboration To Curb Smuggling

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has called for stronger synergy with other sister agencies and host communities in the state in the war against smuggling.

Superintendent of customs, Clement Atinse, the officer in charge of the Benin outstation made the call during its end of year activities.

The occasion was used as an avenue by the outstation to interact with invited stakeholders and forge stronger ties.

Atinse said that the outstation had enjoyed good working relationships with the other sister agencies and stressed the need to strengthen the collaboration.

“There is room for us to still strengthen and make our partnership stronger”, he noted.

He said that despite the perceived misconceptions of the activities of the NCS, the service was still forging ahead with its efforts to curb smuggling.

He said that it was gratifying to note that in spite of the challenges the NCS was facing, it generated more than N1 trillion as revenue for the country this year.

He gave the assurance that the NCS would continue to carry out its constitutional responsibilities within the ambit of the law.

Atinse also commended the staff of the station for their dedication to duty and cooperation.

The Tide source reports that the Nigerian Police Force, NSCDC, NAFDAC and representatives of host communities as well as Federal Operations Units of the NCS were present at the occasion.