Community Residents Protest Insult On Monarch

Condemnation trailing the alleged insult on the Monarch of Okochiri Kingdom, HRM King Ateke Michael Tom by the All Progressives Congress (APC) has taken a new dimension as leaders, youths, women groups, non-indigent residents and labour unions staged mass protest in the area last Friday.

The Tide Correspondent who monitored the event reports that members of the national Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) came out in their numbers with placards protesting the insinuation by the APC that King Ateke Tom is a criminal.

Some of the placards read, “we respect our traditional Institution, we need Apology”, We demand Apology from a chronic Gambler, APC No matter How Hard You try, you cannot ruin the Good Works of the Amayanabor”, “APC, Rivers State Chapter, stop insulting our Royal Majesty, Ateke Tom” and others.

At a press conference held by Koniju Town Council of Chiefs on behalf of the people of Okochiri Kingdom, the people also expressed their anger over the development.

An address read by Chairman of the Council, Chief Chris Biriowu Opuayaraya said, “we, the Chiefs, Elders and People of Okochiri Kingdom and indeed the entire Wakirike ethnic nationality condemn in strong terms the damaging, malicious, provocative and insultive inscription targeted to malign and dent the hard-earned reputation of our monarch”.

By: Chris Oluoh.