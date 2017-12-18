Association Wants Revival Of National Language Policy

The Linguistics Association of Nigeria (LAN), has called on the Federal Government to revive the moribund National Language Policy Project which was mid-wifed by the Nigeria Educational Research and Development Council seven years ago.

The National President of LAN, Prof Harrison Adeniyi made the call while presenting his address during the opening ceremony at the just concluded 30th conference of the association held at the post-graduate hall of the Ignatius Ajuru University of Education, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, last Tuesday.

Adeniyi said the measures would help to develop indigenous languages that would serve as official means of communication in the country.

According to him, “as at today, despite having over 500 indigenous languages, Nigeria has no national language policy of its own. This, to us, is not good for the advancement of our nation.

“As we know, no nation can rise above the level of development of its indigenous languages and the more we toy with these languages, the farther we are from the technological development”.

The LAN president urged government at all levels to take a cue from Lagos State that has taken a giant stride in promoting the Yoruba Language, “just last October, a bill was passed into law, the law among others, makes the teaching of Yoruba language compulsory in all schools both private and public schools in the state by including its core subject at all levels”.

Also speaking, frontline female politician in the country and former presidential candidate, Dr Sarah Jubril said there was urgent need to utilise language effectively in order to convey information without any problem.

Dr Jubril, who presented the lead paper on the theme: “Language, Literature, Culture and Conflict”, averred that citizens should adhere to the obedience on government policies that would promote peace in the society adding that there was urgent need of establishment of community civic development centres in the society.

Earlier in his address of welcome, the Vice Chancellor of IAUOE, Prof Ozo Mercuri Ndimele used the opportunity to thank Nigeria National Universities Commission (NUC), for its support to the university in its quest to advance the scope and capacity of the institution.