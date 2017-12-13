Port Harcourt Poly Now ICT-Driven – Rector

The Rector, Port Harcourt Polytechnic, Rumuola, Rivers State, Dr Samuel Kalagbor says the institution is now driven by Information Communication Technology (ICT) as all the bottlenecks in the school associated with the analogue administrative system have been removed.

Kalagbor stated this shortly after he received an Icon of Excellence Award presented to him by the senate leadership of the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) at the council chambers of the institution in Port Harcourt, recently.

He disclosed that students of the institution now access their admission and registration for their courses as well as check their results through on-line system, adding that the process has removed the burden encountered by the students.

The Rector averred that the present administration under his watch has secured admission affiliation with the Rivers State University (RSU) to enable graduands of the school gain admission to further their studies at the university.

According to him, such affiliation arrangement had not been in existence in the school, adding that the graduands from the institution hardly gain admission into the state- owned university for further studies.

“Those graduands who want to further their studies after their National Diploma (ND) programmes can now get admission into RSU because we have secured the affiliation agreement with the university, he stated.