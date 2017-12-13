Okochiri Kingdom Plans Legal Action Against APC

The Okochiri Kingdom in Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State has threatened to drag the All Progressives Congress (APC) to court over an alleged inscription implying that their Amanyanabo, King Ateke Michael Tom, who was recently recognised by the Rivers State Government, was a common criminal.

A statement from the Chairman, Media and Publicity Committee of the Kingdom, Elder Samuel Iyoyo said during a recent pro-SARS rally organised by APC in the state, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike was accused of making criminals Kings.

According to the statement, which was made available to The Tide, yesterday, the picture of King Ateke Michael Tom was boldly displayed in the alleged malicious flex.

“The Okochiri Kingdom condemns this in its entirety and in strong terms”, it said, describing it as damaging, malicious and provocative inscription targeted to malign and dent the hard earned reputation of their monarch.

It noted that their king had for decades scarificed his time and resources sustaining peace in Okrika, Rivers State and Niger Delta in general, and wondered why anyone could go as far as likening him to a criminal when no court of competent jurisdiction has ever convicted him as one.

The Okochiri Kingdom, therefore, demands a retraction of the said display and public apology to chiefs, elders and the people of the kingdom, including their royal majesty in both local, national print and electronic media as failure to do so would attract appropriate legal action against the person identified.

Meanwhile, the statement urged the entire kingdom to remain peaceful.