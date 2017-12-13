The Rivers State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Sole Administrator, Rivers State Waste Management Agency (RIWAMA), Bro Felix Obuah will celebrate his Birthday Anniversary on Saturday.
The historic event, according to the Chairman, Birthday Celebration and Books Presentation Organizing Committee, Jerry Needam takes place at the Obi Wali International Conference Centre, Port Harcourt, and will commence at 12noon prompt.
Programme of activities lined up for the occasion, among others, includes presentation of two books, written in honour of the celebrant as a man that lives a total life of generosity. A statement signed by the chairman of the organising committee said that Obuah never gets tired of philanthropic gestures, adding that millions of Rivers people would testify to the PDP chairman’s Midas’ Touch in the state, and across the country.
Highlights of the one-day event, the statement indicated, include choir ministration, musical performances, and inauguration of Pa Bethel Obuah Foundation, amongst others.
Obuah Marks Birthday With Books’ Presentation – Launches Foundation
