No To Modern Day Slavery

On November 14, 2017, the US based television network, CNN, broke the news about the sale of African migrants as slaves in the North African nation of Libya. The report has elicited outrage in recent days, prompting a protest in Central Paris, condemnation by the African Union and an official investigation.

According to the report, nine Libyan locations have held slave auctions, but there are indications that there might be many more. The CNN footage also passed on the video evidence where migrants were sold at $400. The evidence was presented to Libyan authorities who claim to be investigating the matter.

It is, indeed, horrifying that in the 21st century, slave markets exist in Libya, or any part of the world. While the already polarised Libyan government may feign ignorance, it seems unlikely that it would have been aware of their existence.

The Tide therefore condemns this barbaric, inhuman activities going on in Africa. We call on the international community to mount pressure on Libyans to stop this practice immediately, and punish those involved. Obviously, human trafficking is an international humanitarian crisis across Africa and should not be treated with kid gloves.

As such, the African Union should use all the tools at its disposal to put an end to this modern day slavery, while Libya should be encouraged and supported to return those taken as slaves to their countries of origin. For those victims still in Libya, the authorities there should reassess migrants’ detention conditions and make them more human-friendly and habitable.

At the home front, the Federal Government should ensure the rescue of Nigerian victims trapped in different parts of Africa by coming up with an action plan to ensure that those stranded in Libya and other parts of Africa are rescued and brought back to Nigeria.

Specifically, government should reinforce and supplement measures in international treaties and conventions on trafficked victims, engage its agencies or bodies such as the Police, Customs, immigration and non-profit organisations to ensure the return of the victims.

Government should also ensure the elimination and prevention of human trafficking by initiating more economic programmes that will create employment for the youth that are mainly at the risk of being trafficked.

Meanwhile, it is important that the Federal Government embark on social engineering campaigns to sensitise the citizenry on the potential dangers involved in human trafficking, as well as educate the youth. Also, there is the need to regulate on their rights and the available forms of protection against abuse, exploitation and procurement into slavery.

To the Nigerian youth desperate to go abroad, we urge them to understand that there is no place like home. Parents should, therefore, train their children on the path of honour as poverty is not an excuse for lack of character. In addition, parents should motivate their children to aspire and work hard to achieve a better tomorrow.

We view the numerous reported cases of enslavement and killings of trafficked Nigerians in search of greener pastures abroad as heart-rending and a national disgrace.

That more than 900,000 stranded migrants have been repatriated home this year alone explains that, indeed, there is something wrong with the country.

The resurgence of slavery in some parts of Africa is worrisome and calls for a sober reflection. It is high time African leaders, especially the Nigerian government woke up to their responsibility to save the continent from this global embarrassment.