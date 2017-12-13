NGO Harps On Children With Special Needs’ Empowerment

A Non-Governmental Organisation, Lifeline Organisation for Children Empowerment (LOCE) has appealed to parents, owners of private schools and the Rivers State Government to empower children with special needs to enable them attain full potentials in life.

The Executive Director, LOCE, Ngozi Chukwuka Obiyo made the call during the 2017 International Day of Persons With Disabilities’ celebration, with the theme: ‘Transformation Rewards Sustainable Resilient Society for All’ in Port Harcourt, recently.

She noted that if all relevant stakeholders would pay attention to children with special needs and integrate them into all programmes in the society, everyone would live happily without having any ill-feeling of neglect or discrimination by members of the society.

“Lots of barriers have been placed on persons with special needs both from home and the society. These barriers are classified as both parental and societal rejection, lack of education as a result of unfriendly environment, lack of appropriate health support and early intervention programmes, among others.

“When these barriers are removed and they are empowered, they will participate in societal life and their communities will benefit from them,” she added.

She called on the society to have change of attitude towards people with special needs by putting to an end the stigmatisation they suffered.

“When kids with disabilities are admitted into schools, when they learn together with their peers, and their peers learn to accept and play with them as part of their existence, then they are developed in such a way that they manifest their God-given potentials. This is why LOCE is closing the gap by bringing kids with special needs to play with the other kids.”

She commended LOCE in ensuring that Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 became a reality, and also expressed gratitude to LOCE partners, sponsors, friends, volunteers and families, who contributed their resources and talents to make Play, Learn And Grow (PLAG)Season (4) a huge success.

Similarly a development practitioner and a participant of PLAG Season 4 Mrs Egondu Esiwoke said December 3rd had been set aside annually for the World International Day celebration for People with Disability.

She enumerated some of the things done by LOCE as giving medical support for the musculoskeletal challenged children (Surgery and Physiotherapy); providing life skill; building the child’s self esteem; organising capacity building for parents and guardians of physically challenged children on good parenting skills, among others.