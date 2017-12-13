I Have Commenced Reconciliation Moves -Secondus – Promises All Inclusive Regime – Jonathan Rallies Support For New Exco

The newly elected National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus has restated his commitment to full reconciliation and inclusion of all aggrieved members in his efforts to reposition the party, saying his visit to party elder, Chief Bode George was indicative of that fact.

Secondus made the assertion when he received Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State in his office at the national secretariat of the party last Monday.

Dickson is also chairman of the PDP’s trouble shooting committee constituted to calm the frayed nerves that arose from jostling before and during the recent national convention.

A statement by Secondus’ media aide, Bisi Ezekiel quoted the chairman as saying that he remains committed to the implementation of his three Rs namely rebuild, reposition and regain power. “Power belongs to God. It is Almighty God who put us here and we have to be fair and just”,he said .

He told the Governor and his delegation that he has commenced reconciliation efforts with his visit to Chief Olabode George, assuring that he will ensure a united front with justice and internal democracy within the party.

Speaking earlier, Governor Dickson urged the chairman not to relent in his reconciliation efforts, noting that most Nigerians are looking forward to PDP for salvation from the claws of the APC “We are here to congratulate the chairman and the new leadership.

We appeal that all aggrieved members should be reintegrated to ensure a united front for the party ahead of 2019”, he said.

Meanwhile, the new National Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Prince Uche Secondus has promised party members across the country of an inclusive leadership open to all suggestions to move the party forward, and reposition it for victory in 2019.

Secondus also appealed to all those that contested and lost at the convention not to feel any sense of loss, saying there was no victor and no vanquished.

He spoke at the Wadata House national headquarters of the party in Abuja, last Monday, when he and members of the NWC assumed office.

The new party chairman promised to bring everyone on board in the running of the party.

He stated, “By the special grace of God, elections have come and gone, and I declare to you that there is no victor, no vanquished.

“Our first assignment will be to bring all and sundry together, that is reconciliation. We reassure leaders of our party, especially those who contested this election; we have already started work and by the grace of God, it will be productive.

“We promise to rebuild the party to regain the lost grounds. That will start today.

“As I walked in through the gate, it was symbolic. I asked that the gate be thrown open.

“I hereby declare the gate to this party open to all our people irrespective of their religious beliefs, their class. They are free to come into the party, especially those who left for one reason or the other,” Secondus stated.

He added that he would decentralise power from the centre so that he and members of the NWC would be less busy to enable them (NWC members) to focus on the mission to reclaim power in 2019.

He told the gathering, which included all members of the former National Caretaker Committee, led by Senator Ahmed Makarfi that the old order was gone.

Secondus commended Makarfi for holding what he described as the best national convention in the history of political parties in the country.

In his remarks, the former National Caretaker Committee chairman, Senator Ahmed Makarfi said it was wrong to assume that a section of the country had lost out in the party.

Makarfi said there was no way the party would alienate any section, appealing to the new leaders of the party to embark on a process that he said “would heal the wounds”.

In another development, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders are considering options on how to pacify the South-West geopolitical zone, following protest from its leaders.

The zone failed to realise its bid to produce the national chairman for the first time since the party was formed in 1998 as a result of the opposition from the party’s governors.

In a bid to rally support for the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, ex-President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan has reached out to aggrieved PDP members, with a visit to his ally, ex-Minister of National Planning, Abubakar Olanrewaju Suleiman, who lost the post of national publicity secretary to the “Unity List” candidate, Kola Ologbodiyan.

The former President urged PDP leaders and members to give the Secondus team “benefit of the doubt”.

Secondus himself initiated reconciliation with PDP leaders in the South-West, where he met with a former Deputy National Chairman, Olabode George in Abuja, last Monday.

The Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson was also expected to hold talks with defeated chairmanship aspirant, Tunde Adeniran.

A member of the Board of Trustees, who spoke in confidence, said “The PDP chairman on Monday held a reconciliatory meeting with Olabode George. We are hopeful that the healing process will yield fruits.”

Jonathan pleaded with Suleiman and other leaders of the party, who felt offended by the results of the elective convention, to forgive and forget, saying, “I thank you for your doggedness and passion for PDP.

“Put the events of Saturday night behind you, and move on. Accept the outcome of the election as the wish of God.”