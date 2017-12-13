Clerics Task Christians On Thanksgiving

The Pastor in-charge of Turning Point Place Church, Iwofe Road, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Pastor Julius Agboola has charged Christians to give thanks to God always with a grateful heart. He gave the charge during the annual thanksgiving service of the church held at the church premises last Sunday.

The guest speaker at the event, Pst Eugene Etorti who took his sermon from the Book of Lamentations 3:20-23, said there is a reward and blessings to those who sincerely from their hearts appreciate God for his mercies upon their lives, because it is by his power that they are not consumed from January to December of every year.

He, however regretted that some Christians have always failed to give thanks to God, and rather spend their hard-earned money at drinking joints instead of using it to propagate the word of God and His kingdom.

Also speaking at the occasion, the co-host, Pastor James Amarachi urged Christians all over the world to always appreciate God by giving thanks to Him at all times. He said “I urged Christians all over the world, wherever they find themselves to always appreciate God by giving thanks to Him. For the life we are living alone, it is worth giving appreciation to God, because it is by His mercy that we are not consumed”.

In an interview with some members of the church, the assistant choir leader, Miss Ibiso Markson said it is a thing of joy for Christians to give thanks to God for his grace, faithfulness and mercy.

Also, the wife of the pastor in-charge of the church, Mrs Bene Agboola in her speech, urged the youths to always give thanks to God because as she put it, many youths have died but we are still alive”.

She also stressed the need for them to stop indulging in cultism but to give their lives to Christ to enable them make heaven when He (Jesus) will come.

By: Tamunobubeleye Markson.