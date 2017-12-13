Banigo Urges BSN To Support Govt

The Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Dame Ipalibo Harry Banigo has called on the Bible Society of Nigeria (BSN) Rivers, Bayelsa States Area to support the Governor Nyesom Wike-led government for creating a conducive environment for Christians to practise their faith.

Dame Harry-Banigo made the call at the 2017 Life Members’ Conference and Fund Raising for Bible House Project with the theme, “Christ is our Sufficiency”, held at St Peter’s Cathedral Church, Okrika recently.

Represented by the Director of Administration in the office of the Deputy Governor, Mr Ben Robert, she assured members of the Bible Society of Nigeria that the state government would help translate the Bible into Rivers languages and lauded them for championing the translation of the Bible to local dialets.

She commended them for sustaining and distributing the Bible to people at the grassroots and also called on well-meaning Christians to support the project, describing the project as well deserved.

Banigo, who is also a special life member of BSN pledged to encourage the project and enjoined them to keep up the spirit.

In his welcome address, the Vicar-In-Charge of St Patrick Anglican Church, Finima, Bonny Local Government Area, Ven Rufus Etire reminded Christians that there was no other way to have a relationship with God except through faith in Jesus Christ.

According to him, a Christian without Christ is an empty vessel because the all sufficient Christ provides the only way out of spiritual darkness, lust and slavery to sin, guilt and condemnation, stressing that “until one follows the way one cannot come to the knowledge of the truth”.

The programme was attended by over 300 members from Rivers and Bayelsa States.

By: Collins Barasimeye.